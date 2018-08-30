ACOAM LUP warns

The All Clubs Organisations and Meira Paibis Lup, Kangleipak (ACOAM-Lup) has announced that its members present at the units across various districts of the State will work towards identifying and announcing the details of the people responsible for the scarcity and skyrocketing price of fertilisers in the State.

Speaking to media persons at its office at Lamphel today, ACOAM-Lup president in-charge Sanjit Soraisham said that despite condemnation from various sections regarding the scarcity of fertilisers and apparent clarification from the State Government regarding the matter, the association suspects the involvement of some people in the black market trade of fertilisers.

Based on reports submitted by various members who carried out necessary investigation/drive, ACOAM-Lup has learned that the fertilisers quota for Manipur which was brought by the Government from Jorhat (for which the Government has already issued a statement that the quota has already reached the public), has been diverted by some individuals into the market for a higher price than the subsidised rate, instead of reaching the farmers of the State.

Pointing out that the association will begin investigating the matter immediately, Sanjit alleged that the lack of action on part of the State Government to find out and take necessary actions against the people responsible for the situation is akin to completely disregarding the welfare of the farmers. He continued that availability of fertilisers always becomes an issue every year and questioned why the Government has failed to take up any action to solve the problem and punish those responsible till date.