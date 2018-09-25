Action speaks louder than words : RPF chief-1

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 24: RPF president Irengbam Chaoren has called upon all the people of the land to re-embrace Manipuri traditional ethics ‘action speaks louder than words’.

While offering revolutionary salute to all the martyrs who had laid down their precious lives for the cause of Manipur’s revolutionary movement, the RPF president conveyed deepest respects to all the compatriots on the 40th raising day of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

A statement issued by the rebel leader in connection with the 40th raising day (September 25) noted that Manipur today is besieged by myriad socio-political and economic issues and these issues can never be addressed effectively as long as Manipur remains within India.

All kinds of social issues have been multiplying today while communal harmony and sense of inter-community brotherhood have been poisoned but the rulers are simply watching helplessly because all these negative developments are directly or indirectly linked to Indian policies, alleged Chaoren. This link can be traced to New Delhi’s policies of suppression, division and weakening smaller communities by way of pitching one group of people against another with the ulterior motive of annihilating all the smaller communities.

This link was visible in all the relationships shared between colonial rulers and colonized peoples across the world and this link is still operating quite actively in Manipur and WESEA, Chaoren said.

It’s time for the people to stop directing all their wrath and grievances against the helpless and alleged puppet State rulers.

“We must re-direct our energy and take on Government of India for they are the real culprits. If we continue to seek solutions to the myriad issues and problems through the alleged puppet rulers, the issues and problems will only get complicated and the social unrest will escalate because the puppet rulers are accustomed to using all their energy and wisdom only for elections and they have been baptized in the Indian brand of politics.

“It’s time for all of us to revert to our traditional ethics ‘action speaks louder than words’ rather than only shouting without doing anything, a parasitic character which we imbibe from our association with Indian people so that we can challenge the alleged Indian colonial rule directly and their diabolic policies which are the root causes of all our problems and hardships.

“This can save us from blaming and tearing into each other, a social evil born out of the forced annexation of Manipur by India, and from ultimately sinking together”, Chaoren alleged further.

He asserted that the seeming differences among the people of Manipur have been strengthening the Indian rule and the Indian rulers have been taking advantage of this seeming disunity. So the foremost task is unification.

“We must unite to identify and resolve each and every single problem entangling the society”, called out the RPF president.

There is a growing need for all the people to walk together on a common path and create a commonness among the wishes and aspirations with regard to certain National tasks which must be accomplished without fail. This will certainly help in removing distrust among communities and tendency to oppose one another apart from reducing the adverse impacts caused by different problems and issues.

Howsoever justified they are, bandhs and blockades are becoming very unpopular in Manipur. This is a social change brought about by difficulties faced by masses over the years.

Any agitation launched after overlooking this change which causes undue misery to the masses in the name of demanding one’s rights will prove suicidal and malignant. It is crucial to devise modes of agitation which have least impacts on daily wage earners, healthcare services and education with the exception of general strikes called on key national issues, the rebel leader advised.

Noting that people are anxious and apprehensive about possible threats to the integrity of Manipur vis-à-vis the peace talk going on between India and NSCN-IM, Chaoren said that people of Manipur must understand that GoI, while ignoring the collective wish and aspiration of Naga people, has been working to terminate the armed revolutionary movement of Naga people after coercing NSCN-IM to sign a deceitful agreement.

GoI has been saying one thing to Naga people and something totally contradictory to the peoples of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh thereby stoking conflicts among the peoples of the region. This is an unmistakable indication that the Framework Agreement is a deceitful agreement, a conspiracy to polarize the peoples of the region.

Any people’s movement to challenge and neutralize such conspiracy of GoI must not have any element of communalism otherwise the movement may be interpreted wrongly and it may deepen inter-community conflicts. Conceptualization of such a movement which can effectively neutralize GoI’s divisive policies will largely depend on the idea, approach and ability to foster a sense of oneness, the statement reads.

All people need to be very watchful because politicians and the alleged puppet rulers who are using the Framework Agreement as a tool of their election strategies have been working to identify the people’s movement with their sectarian politics, and if they are successful in their diabolic attempt, the people’s movement which should be a collective movement of all the people may get obliterated as a communal movement, Chaoren cautioned.

People must not ever overlook the fact that all the political parties active in Manipur are branches of GoI and the hardcore politicians have sold off their souls to Indian politics after relegating genuine politics of Manipur to the back seat, and decisions taken by them will always go in favor of India, added the rebel leader.

In crucial matters related to Manipur, they will never have the will and courage to take any decision in defiance of GoI. Protection of Manipur’s integrity lies in the collective strength of the people.

“The collective mass movement which our people must wage in the face of GoI’s destructive policies must be a clear warning to one and all that the Indian colonial rule can be overthrown and all Indian political parties can be uprooted from the soil of Manipur. We need to mobilize ourselves for such a path-breaking mass movement”, Chaoren called out.

At the moment it would not be right to accept the eastern boundary of Manipur demarcated between Myanmar and India as the real boundary. GoI’s approach to retain just 22,327 Sq Km out of the total territory of Manipur within India and give away the rest to Myanmar is unacceptable.

In the past too, Manipur had lost its border areas not only to Myanmar but also to India when British India demarcated boundary of Manipur for their administrative convenience. It was not only territory but the people were also brought under alien rule when India allegedly annexed Manipur. “Though we are living in Manipur as Manipuri, all our rights have been forfeited. That is why GoI is not listening to single word with regard to our own territorial boundary and this is an unmistakable example of how we have been reduced to the status of refugees in our own land”, Chaoren said.

Given this reality, putting faith in GoI and entrusting them the task of re-demarcating Manipur’s boundary with Myanmar will be futile. GoI will never establish the real boundary of Manipur.

“In order to entitle ourselves the right to demarcate our true boundary and resolve all boundary issues with Myanmar, we must first liberate Manipur and make it an independent country”, Chaoren asserted.