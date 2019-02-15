Activate population commission : MANPAC to Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 14 : Stating that non-introduction of CAB 2016 in the Rajya Sabha does not mean the Bill has been buried for good, the MANPAC has convened a review meeting on February 16 to chart out the course of action to be taken up regarding the issue.

Speaking to media persons at the Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office of JCILPS today, MANPAC convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar said that the people cannot afford to be complacent just because the Bill was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

People need to analyse what course the Central Government may take on the issue, he said.

Together with all the 72 organisations which are constituent members of the MANPAC, a review meeting would be held at 10.30 am of February 16 at Lamyanba Shanglen to check if there were any lapses or errors in the recent people’s civil movement and what steps may be taken in the coming days, Dilipkumar said.

The way the Government of India perceives and deals with the North East would also be deliberated at the meeting, he continued. The MANPAC convenor then urged the State Government to activate the Manipur Population Commission at the earliest. Just like in neighbouring Assam, there should be National Register of Citizens for Manipur too.

He urged the State Government to find out the State’s NRC and update it. While updating the State’s NRC, all those who entered the State illegally must be identified, Dilipkumar.

He then condemned the excesses committed by security forces against anti-CAB protesters.

By imposing curfew, the State Government projected the people’s peaceful and democratic agitation in a negative light, he decried. The MANPAC convenor demanded the State Government to pay for medical expenses to those who sustained injuries in the course of the civil movement and unconditional release of all arrested protesters.

He also hailed all CSOs, Meira Paibis, women vendors, students who took part in the mass movement as well as Padma Shri awardee Aribam Syam Sharma and Best Farmer awardee Sh Ibohal Sharma who returned their awards against the Government of India’s vigorous push for the CAB 2016.

MANPAC co-convenor Ningthouja Lancha said that non-introduction of CAB 2016 in the Rajya Sabha is only a brief reprieve. As there is still time till June 3, no one is sure what course the Bill will take, he said.

It’s immature to celebrate non-introduction of CAB 2016 in the Rajya Sabha and it is not right to threaten people to attend reception ceremonies of Ministers, he added.