Activist alleges negligence on part of Advocate, authority

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 2: An Advocate has been accused of neglecting his duties for around three years and even refusing to help his client, even though he was appointed by Manipur State Legal Services Authority for giving free legal aid to people who cannot afford to hire expensive Advocates.

On the other hand, the same client has also accused the Bar Council of Manipur of failing to take up necessary actions despite filing necessary complaints. According to a source, an RTI activist identified as Ayekpam Keshorjit filed an RTI application to the SPIO of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Manipur, on July 8, 2010 seeking some information.

After the SPIO failed to reply, a complaint was lodged to the affiliate authority which also failed to reply.

The RTI activist then lodged a complaint to Manipur Information Commission but even after around 22 hearings, the activist failed to get any reply as such, the Commission directed RD&PR to provide Rs 20,000 as compensation to the activist. However, the SPIO of the Department concerned failed to give the compensation to the activist, the source added. Seeing no option, Ayekpam Keshorjit approached Manipur High Court. But as he could not afford an Advocate owing to his economic conditions, he sent an appeal to the member secretary of Manipur State Legal Services Authority to provide an Advocate. On September 4, 2014, the then member secretary Ch Brajachand issued an order allocating an Advocate to Ayekpam Keshorjit. Speaking to The Sangai Express, Keshorjit claimed that he, along with the said Advocate were also provided a copy of the order each.

Following the order, he provided all the necessary documents for the case to the Advocate as well as contacted him (the Advocate) three times through mobile phone.

Keshorjit also visited the Advocate’s residence repeatedly but even after around three and a half years the Advocate had failed to put up the case before the High Court Manipur.

He claimed that he lodged a complaint against the attitude of the Advocate to the Bar Council of Manipur on January 24 this year and showed the receipt provided by the Bar Council of Manipur while filing the complaint.

Even though it has been more than three months since the complaint was lodged to the Bar Council of Manipur to take up necessary disciplinary actions against the Advocate under as per the Advocates Act 1961, no actions have been taken till date, the client claimed.