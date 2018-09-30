IMPHAL, Sep 29: D Ringo Lamkang, elected from Ward No 10, Ayang District Council constituency has been elected as the new Chairman of Chandel Auto-nomous District Council (ADC).

Polling was held at ADC Bhavan Sangakpham here today where D Ringo Lamkang defeated his rival Th Joy Lamkang by 11 votes.

Out of the total 23 voters, Ringo secured 17 votes while Joy Lamkang got only six votes.

Notably, the post of Chandel ADC Chairman has been lying vacant after Chairman Loukhosei Zou was arrested by police on June 19 this year and later sent to judicial custody in connection with a drug case.