IMPHAL, Dec 4: The Centre has released Rs 143.77 crore for the six Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of the State for the year 2017-18.

Different projects will be implemented with the amount sanctioned by the Ministry of Finance in the six ADCs namely Chandel, Churachandpur, Sadar Hills, Senapati (Manipur North Autonomous Council), Tamenglong and Ukhrul, according to an official source.

Respective ADC will prepare proposal. The projects will be finalised by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary.