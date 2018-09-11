ADC Members evicted from SYC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 10: Following an order issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Imphal East on August 27 to vacate unauthorised individuals from the State Youth Centre and Sports Hostel Number 1, Sports Complex, Khuman Lampak by August 30, Members of ADC, Tamenglong and Ukhrul who were residing at the said location were evicted today.

On the other hand, the evicted ADC Members have condemned the Government’s action saying that they were forced to leave the place without any alternative arrangements although they were allowed to enter the complex with an approval from the State Government itself earlier.

They also demanded the Government to provide a secure place to live while informing that there are threats from certain sections and they cannot return home or stay in insecure places.

Speaking to media persons at the eviction site, the ADC Members conveyed that they have been staying at the State Youth Centre and Sports Hostel Number 1, Sports Complex, Khuman Lampak even after the eviction order was issued by SDM, Imphal East as they (the Members) already reached a verbal understanding with the Sports Minister Letpao Haokip.

They went on to inform that the Minister had allowed them to live there till September 30 this year. Lamenting that the Government overlooked they have been elected as ADC Members, they alleged that police also used excessive force during the eviction.

The Government should arrange an alternative secure residential place at the earliest as they do not have any rooms in the ADC Bhawan as several rooms in the Bhawan are occupied by many unauthorized people, they added.

On the other hand, Zeliangrong Students’ Union, Manipur (ZSUM) and All Tribal Rights’ Protection Forum, Manipur (ATRPFM) have condemned the eviction of the ADC Members and added that Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution is also a right to shelter and this right cannot be deprived by the State Government.

A joint press release issued by the two associations today mentioned that the Members were given only a day to vacate the rooms which is biased, arbitrary and discriminatory against the weaker sections of the society and alleged that the State Government has humiliated the elected ADC Members of the Hill Districts.

Strongly condemning the inhuman treatment meted out to the tribal representatives, the associations demanded alternative arrangements for the Members’ shelter.

Expressing shock at the discriminatory action of the State Government, it explained that today there is a Nationwide bandh and as such there is no possibility to arrange alternative shelters for the Members and they have to sleep outside like homeless people which is an act of extreme cruelty, is atrocious and humiliating.

The action of the Government is discriminatory and amounts to harassment against the elected ADC Members and their families, it added.

It mentioned that the incumbent ADC Members have been waiting to shift to ADC Bhavan, but the Minister of TA&Hills has not taken up any step on the matter

Drawing the attention of the Chief Minister and the Minister of TA & Hills and other authorities concerned to keep on hold the eviction order until the Members are accommodated at ADC Bhavan, Chingmeirong or any alternative accommodation is made, it explained that it is very difficult to find rooms in Imphal and no one can find a room within a day or two.

It stated that sufficient time should have been given to the ADC Members on humanitarian ground as well and demanded the State Government to allow the ADC Members to reside at their present place until and unless an alternative arrangement is made.