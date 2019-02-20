ADCs seek deliberation on their plight

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 19: The six ADCs of the State have urged the State Government as well as all Opposition parties to deliberate on their issues and problems in the budget session of the State Assembly which commences tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, Dr Yaronsho Ngalung, coordinator of the Chairmen of the six ADCs urged all concerned to discuss devolution of power to ADCs and other issues during the Assembly session.

Speaking at the press meet where the Chairmen of Chandel, Churachandpur, Sadar Hills, Senapati and Tamenglong ADCs were also present Dr Yaronsho who is also the Chairman of Ukhrul ADC decried that devolution of powers has been delayed inordinately as corresponding rules for Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council (Third Amendment) Act 2008 have not been framed yet. He appealed to the State Government to frame the corresponding rules at the earliest and implement the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council (Third Amendment) Act 2008 in letter and spirit. Whereas honorariums given to Zilla Parishads, Gram Panchayats, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the valley have been hiked, honorariums given to ADCs remain unchanged, he lamented.

According to a news report published in Delhi on July 16 last year, Chief Minister N Biren assured that adequate fund would be provided to the ADCs but there is no sign of increasing fund allocation for ADCs till date, Yaronsho said.

There is no possibility of executing any meaningful development work out of the funds allocated to the six ADCs in a year. Saying that funds allocated to ADCs are clubbed together with the funds of Tribal Affairs and Hills Department, Dr Yaronsho appealed to the Government to open a separate budget head for the ADCs.

He also said that all the six ADCs have been suffering from shortage of staff but the State Government has not yet considered about recruitment of any staff even though recruitment of staff is going on in different departments.

17 Lower Primary Schools each which have been functioning under the six ADCs have been upgraded to Upper Primary Schools but these schools have been facing acute shortage of staff, he said. He also urged the State Government to hold election for appointment of ADC Senapati Chairman at the earliest.