Addl Chief Secy, Commissioner, UNC leaders leave for Delhi

IMPHAL, Feb 2: With the stage all set for a tripartite meeting among the United Naga Council (UNC), the Government of Manipur and the Government of India, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Suresh Babu who would be leading the State Government’s delegation has categorically stated that they would explore all avenues to bring a temporary solution to the protracted economic blockade in view of the forthcoming State Assembly election.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Suresh Babu, Commissioner (IPR & Works) K Radhakumar, UNC president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Sangkhel Stephen left Imphal for New Delhi today in the same flight for the tripartite talk scheduled tomorrow.

They were escorted up to Delhi by two jail officials.

The UNC leaders who are currently in judicial custody were brought to Imphal airport amidst tight security arrangements. Their family members too came to the airport to see them off.

Speaking to media persons at the airport, Gaidon Kamei said that they have already submitted a representation regarding the scheduled tripartite talk and the ongoing economic blockade.

“However, we cannot say anything at the moment regarding the basic points which would be negotiated at the tripartite meeting”, Gaidon said.

Yet he said that whether the economic blockade would be lifted or not will depend on the outcome of the tripartite talk.

On the other hand, Dr Suresh Babu maintained that the State Government made repeated attempts to strike an agreement with the UNC.

“Even as all those attempts proved futile we now have an opportunity to talk face to face with UNC leaders. In view of the impending Assembly election, we would make all efforts to at least bring a temporary solution”, said Dr Suresh Babu.

He exuded confidence that the tripartite talk would be able to thrash out a solution.

Informing that the State Government is quite keen to work out a permanent solution in the interest of the people, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) maintained that they have no idea about what the UNC leaders’ demands or proposals would be.

K Radhakumar said that the State Government has not yet adopted any rigid position regarding the tripartite talk.

On being enquired whether the State Government would accede to the demands that may be raised at the tripartite meeting scheduled tomorrow afternoon, Radhakumar informed that the State Government has not taken any decision on any of the UNC’s demands.

Pointing out that imposition of economic blockade is unlawful, Radhakumar appealed to all concerned to ponder over what course of action the country’s judicial system may take if such unlawful blockades are imposed for prolonged periods.

If someone defies an order of a Court, the Court shall be compelled to take up follow up legal action, Radhakumar added.