Addl Dir (Fishery) formally held

IMPHAL, Oct 19: Huidrom Biramani, Additional Director (Fisheries Department) was formally arrested by Lamphel PS and taken into 7 days further police custody remand today in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition from his possession on October 12.

The IO of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Police Station Manipur, produced Biramani (59) s/o (L) Bidhu of Sagolband Moirang Leirak before the Court of Special Judge, Prevention of Corruption Imphal West today evening along with a prayer for further judicial custody remand.

After hearing the submission of the Special PP and the defense counsel and going through the case record and the remand objection and bail application filed by the Biramani’s counsel, the Court rejected the bail application.

In the meantime, Lamphel police also filed a written application for formal arrest of the accused. Satisfied with the prayer, the Court remanded the alleged accused to 7 days police custody for smooth investigation of the case. It may be mentioned that Biramani was arrested in connection with the misappropriation of Government funds to the tune of Rs 1.27 crore by Vigilance and Anti Corruption Police Station Manipur on October 12 from Naoremthong area, along with the recovery of two .32 pistols with 6 magazines and 84 live ammunition rounds, gold ornaments weighing around 48 sans, Rs 3,06,640 in cash and two mobile handsets from his possession.