ADGP assures to probe Home Guards’ ‘salaries conspiracy’

IMPHAL, Aug 26 : Additional Director General of Police, C Doungel has said that appropriate steps would be taken up to investigate the claim that some Home Guard volunteers have been taking their salaries without doing any work.

Speaking to media persons at his office at Babupara today, the ADGP said that proper actions will be taken up after two teams led by the CO of the Home Guard HQs and the district SP submit their investigation report.

It may be mentioned that the Manipur Home Guard Employees Welfare Association had alleged that around half of the 2148 Home Guard volunteers were conspiring with five Battalion Commanders and taking salaries without doing any work.

Doungel explained that there are five Home Guard Battalions in the State and the Home Guards are deployed as auxiliary units of the Manipur police at Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Thoubal, with Lamphel as the HQs.

He said that he agree and sympathise with the Home Guards’ demand for an increase in their remuneration and added that Manipur Police has already urged the Home Department to take up necessary steps to increase their salaries.

Home Guard volunteers usually make around Rs 4500 per month. Prior to 2014, the volunteers used to make around Rs 3450 per month.

The salaries of the Home Guards also began transferring directly to their personal bank accounts by the year 2012.

The COs of the respective HQs calculate and provide the salaries based on the statement submitted by the respective district SPs and Battalion Commanders, Doungel added.

He claimed that there is an observation by the Supreme Court to increase the remuneration of the Home Guards but not an order.

The observation may have been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs but there has not been any notification from the Ministry concerning increase in remuneration nor has it sanctioned any funds for increasing the Home Guards’ salaries.

Doungel also explained that according to the Manipur Home Guards Rules, 1996, the personnel are appointed for three year term as volunteers and are not regular sanctioned post and they are also not in the Manipur Government Employees List (MGEL).

The ADGP also conveyed that the demand to increase the remuneration of the Home Guard personnel to the same level as Constable and Riflemen who are appointed based on recruitment rule and process, would be unfair.

He claimed that some years back, the then DGP, had deployed the Battalion Commanders to oversee the Home Guard volunteers owing to some complaints accusing the volunteers of neglecting their duties.

Replying to a query, the ADGP stated there are some ossification case in connection with complaints about overage individuals among the volunteers but the reports have not arrived yet.

The age limit has also been extended from 55 years to 59 years, he added.