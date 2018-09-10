ADJC holds public discussion on drug abuse

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 9: As part of its endeavour to curb the menace of drug abuse and addiction in Kairang, Khomidok and Khabeisoi and the State as a whole, Anti Drug Joint Committee (ADJC), Kairang, Khomidok Khabeisoi, Imphal East organised a “One-day awareness cum public discussion on drug abuse” at Khurai Heikrumakhong, Imphal East.

The function was attended by Kairang Khomidok ZP Member Md Bardur Rahaman, Kairang Khomidok GP Pradhan Nurjaman, ADJC president Md Ibohal and retired teacher Noordin as the presidium members.

Apart from taking an affirmation that the ongoing anti-drug campaign in and around Kairang, Khomidok and Khabeisoi will be more intensified to make the campaign cent percent fruitful, the ADJC, ZP and Pradhan along with the maulvis, local clubs and president and secretaries of mohallas in the Kairang, Khomidok and Khabeisoi resolute to take up stringent action against those who abuse drugs or peddle drugs, including ostracising them from the locality concerned.

Speaking at the function, Badrur Rahaman opined that drive against drug abuse should be given emphasis on curbing the menace right from the grass root level with a long term vision.

For this, children and students should be one of the main targeted sections of the society and they must be made fully aware about the impacts of drug abuse, he said.

Pointing out that taking into account the economy of the people living within a society is much important while dealing drug abuse issues, the ZP Member also said that making the poor people confident about economic reliability on their occupation is vital.

At the same time, the Government should award stringent punishments to those who are involved in drug smuggling and peddling, he added.

Many other speakers also stressed on the importance of giving thrust on social, economic and educational aspects while fighting against drug abuses.

They also lauded the Chief Minister for his support to the anti-drug abuse campaign being taken up in Khabeishoi, Khomidok and Khabeisoi.