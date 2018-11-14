Administrator Jarnail Singh cracks whip MU to extract repairing cost from contractors

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 13: With roofs of some newly constructed buildings of Manipur University found leaky, MU authority is poised to extract the money required for repairing the defective buildings from the contractors who constructed the buildings.

MU Administrator Jarnail Singh has instructed engineers of the university to make a thorough assessment of all the buildings of the university.

The matter of leaky roofs was raised during a meeting between the Administrator and faculty members of the university.

Subsequently, Jarnail Singh wrote to engineers to check the existing condition of all the buildings.

After it was pointed out that roofs of some buildings are leaky during rainy season, Jarnail Singh went to Mass Communication Department and its building was found in a shabby condition.

Subsequently, the Administrator instructed MU engineers to identify all buildings with leaky roofs as well as the contractors who built them and also to deduct the amount required for repairing the defective buildings in case any liability of the contractors are still pending.

Even if all the liabilities had been paid, the amounts needed for repairing the defective buildings should be recovered from the contractors concerned, the Administrator said and further instructed the engineers to black list the contractors who fail to pay the amounts needed for repairing the defective buildings they built.

Categorically stating that many buildings of the university do not meet the required standards due to lack of proper supervision, the Administrator asked the Supervising Officer(s) to give a convincing explanation within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Jarnail Singh has asked MU engineers to complete the process of checking all buildings by tomorrow.

On the other hand, regarding the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 94.50 lakh from the university’s account opened at Bank of Baroda using duplicate cheque, the MU Finance Officer wrote to the Managers of Bank of Baroda Imphal and Canchipur branches yesterday to repay the same amount together with interest by November 17. The amount was withdrawn in two phases in the name of Patel Real Estate using duplicate cheques on September 26 and October 1.

The Finance Officer’s letter pointed out that as per a circular issued by the RBI, the amount withdrawn without permission of the account holder should be refunded to the account holder’s account within 10 days.