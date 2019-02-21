Adopt anti-CAB stand in Assembly : MANPAC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 20 : Taking strong exception to BJP’s declaration to bring back CAB 2016 in case the party is re-elected to power, the MANPAC has resolved to oppose the Bill permanently and fight all attempts to get it passed tooth and nail.

Speaking to media persons at the Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office of JCILPS this afternoon, MANPAC convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar decried that BJP president Amit Shah was provoking the people of Manipur and the North East repeatedly when he stated at public functions held at Guwahati and Lakhimpur on Sunday that BJP would bring back CAB 2016 in case the party is re-elected to power.

The BJP president was inviting the people of the North East to further intensify the anti-CAB movement throughout the region, Dilipkumar said.

The BJP president’s statement implies that they are determined to inflict extreme misery on all the people of the North East by imposing their racist policy, he remarked.

As such, the State Government must move a resolution in the ongoing State Assembly session and declare that the State Government opposes CAB 2016 and it would go in line with the people’s wish. The same resolution should be sent to the Government of India after it is passed in the State Assembly, asserted the MANPAC convenor.

He said that MANPAC has already decided to join hands with all the people of the North East on the issue of CAB 2016.

MANPAC has also been preparing a mega convention of all the North Eastern States on the Bill. A team of MANPAC would leave Imphal on February 25 to talk about the convention and the issue of CAB 2016 with CSOs, student organisations and stake holders of the entire North East region, Dilipkumar said.

The future course of action would be chalked out based on the resolutions adopted at the mega convention, the convenor added.