Adopt UGC regulations 2018 first: FEGOCTA

IMPHAL, Jan 11 : The Federation of Government College Teachers’ Associa-tion, Manipur (FEGOCTA) while welcoming the recruit-ment of regular Principals in Government Colleges, has questioned as to why the same process should be done in haste and the regulations laid down by UGC for recruitment of heads of Colleges be violated.

A press release issued by FEGOCTA general secretary and president, noted that mixing up pay scales of 6th pay and UGC regulations 2010 with qualifications of UGC regulations 2018, is violation of UGC regulations 2018. It pointed out that two advertisements for appointment of Principals of three professional colleges and 13 general colleges, notified that the pay scale is of 6th pay and UGC regulations of 2010, but the qualifications are of 7th pay and UGC regulations 2018.

FEGOCTA submitted representations to the Higher Education Department and MPSC on December 4 last year, requesting to adopt UGC regulations 2018 first, it said.

It further stated that adopting 2018 regulations will prevent violation of UGC regulations, which clearly define pay scales and qualifications for teachers including Principals.

FEGOCTA appealed the authority concerned to adopt the 2018 regulations first before recruiting Principals.

Recruitment of Principals against ST seats from other categories will be against the reservation policy, the statement added.