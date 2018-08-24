Adventure Course at MMI

IMPHAL, Aug 23: The Manipur Mountaineering & Trekking Association (MMTA) informed that the association will organize a special winter Adventure Course at Manipur Mountaineering Institute (MMI), Lamdan, Henglep sub-division under Churachandpur district from September 21 to October 5, said a statement issued by secretary S Jiten Mangang of MMTA.

Intending persons whose age is between 15 to 33 years are invited to apply for the said course, added the statement. The application forms will be available at MMTA office, Minuthong Yaipha Shanglen during office hour. Further details can be had from the office of MMTA.