AFC, LSC register wins in CDSA Super League

IMPHAL, Sep 16: AFC beat SCL 4-2 today in the ongoing T Lianboi Simte Memorial super division league 2016 organised by CDSA at Peace ground, Tuibuong.

Minlian, Robert, Lunneu and Denyboy scored for AFC while Jangneithang and Onmang were the scorers for SCL.

In another match, LSC defeated RACC 2-1. Chola and Suanlalmuan scored a goal each for LSC and Laldarmawi netted one for RACC.