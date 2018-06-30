AFC Men’s Open Football 9 Shining Star complete quarter-finals line up

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 29 : The quarter finals showdown of the 4th AFC State Level 7-A-Side Men’s Open Football Tournament 2018 will begin tomorrow with 9 Shining Star completing the line up today.

WFC will meet 9-Shining Star in the first quarter final match (2.30 pm) of the tournament while Panthoibi FC will play Sonalika FC in the second quarter final match (3.30 pm) tomorrow. Shamphabi will face 4 Star FC in the third quarter final match (3 pm) on July 1 while the last quarter final will be played between CWB and Bobby FC on July 2 at 3 pm.

In the last league match of the tournament, 9 Shining Star dumped Bolero FC by 4-2 margin in a slightly one sided match. Pahari (17′, 30′), Yasir (43′) and Imran (56′) scored for the winning side while Nganbi scored both goals (3′, 34′) for Bolero FC.