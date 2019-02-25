AFC thrash FC Lamjao 4-1 to win DSA Trophy title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 24 : AFC, Thoubal were crowned the champions of the 15th DSA Trophy 2019 organised by District Sports Association Kakching at its ground under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association.

AFC rode on Premjit’s double to clinch a 4-1 win against FC Lamjao today in the final match.

AFC started the game on a bright note with Premjit opening up the account in the 15th minute of the match. The onslaught continued as rampaging AFC players toyed around defence line of FC Lamjao and it was Sahidur who doubled the lead in the 24th minute before Oken extended the lead to 3-0 with a well taken shot in the 25th minute.

Despite the huge lead, AFC went for more and it was Premjit again who beat past FC Lamjao keeper to make it 4-0. Th Premkumar of FC Lamjao however grabbed a goal in the 42nd minute to make it 4-1 in favour of AFC in the end.

Winners AFC, Thoubal were feted with Rs 50,000 and a trophy sponsored by DSA Kakching and Dr Y Ashok, managing director, Jivan Hospital Kakching while runners up FC Lamjao had to contend with Rs 30,000 and a trophy.

Highest scorer, L Kishon of FC Lamjao; best goalkeeper, Zingthan Shinglai of UBSA, Mantak; best mid-fielder, Md Sahidur of AFC, Thoubal; man of the tournament, M Premjit of AFC, Thoubal; man of the tournament, K Anand Singh of AFC, Thoubal were feted with Rs 2,000 each.

AIFA, Irengbam bagged the fair play prize of Rs 2,000 while Y Dilipkumar of FC Lamjao and Kh Inaocha of AFC, Thoubal were adjudged as best manager and coach respectively and got the cash prize of Rs 2,000 each.