AFC thump UBSA 2-0 in 14th DSA Trophy Football Tournament

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 22: AFC, Thoubal score one goal each half to beat UBSA, Mantak 2-0 in the first Group B league match of the 14th DSA Trophy State Level Invitation Football Tournament being organised by District Sports Association Kakching under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association at DSA, Kakching ground.

L Roshan struck the opener in the 34th minute and gave the Thoubal side a 1-0 lead. UBSA also made a series of counter attack in the first half but lack precision and strength. After the restart, AFC continued their offensive raids which were well fended by UBSA for some time until Md Shahidur found an opening in the 79th minute.

Md Shahidur dodged past few defenders before slotting home the ball from the close range. The scoreline remained unchanged despite few counters from the Mantak side giving AFC a convincing 2-0 victory.

Kh Oken of AFC and Aboy of UBSA were yellow carded in the 68th and the 70th minute respectively for their rash tackling.

DYA, Elangkhangpokpi will meet KPSC, Kakching in the second Group A league match tomorrow at 2 pm.