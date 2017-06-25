AFSPA in NE should have a time limit : Pillay

Shillong, Jun 24 :Decorated Army officer, Retd Col (Dr) DPK Pillay feels that there should be a time limit with regard to the enforcement of Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the North Eastern region.

While addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the two-day seminar “Unravelling the Political, Economic and Security Influences in NE India and the impact on the Nuances of India-Myanmar Border (IMB) Management” which was held at Assam Rifles yesterday, he observed that there has to be a sunset clause that the Act should be withdrawn within 12 months, 6 months or three months adding that there should be people who can actually have a say that this is the time limit within which one has to address the problem and restore normalcy.

The officer observed that the Armed forces were deployed to tackle the insurgency problem which has gone out of the hands of local machinery adding that the Army is not here by its own choice and sadly there are here on a dirty job.

“The reason why Armed Forces Special Powers Act has to be employed is because the situation has gone beyond the control of the local machinery. There is a Parliament Question and there is human rights violation. The Army is not here by its own choice and North East is such a beautiful place. But sadly we are here on a dirty job,” Retd Col Pillay said.

He however stated that there is no need to continue the deployment of the armed forces since it is an unprecedented thing. Referring to the action being taken against army personnel who violated the Act, Retd Col Pillay said action has been initiated and there have been some cases where people have been punished in the armed forces for violating the Act adding that the force cannot grant legitimacy to anyone.

“India is still a country where the law presides the overall activities of the armed forces. We are also subject to judicial scrutiny and I am sure we are not a kangaroo Court like any other military or dictatorship ruled country,” he observed. TNT News