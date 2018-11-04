After forged bank guarantee scandal Highway work unlikely any time soon

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 3: It is unlikely that the construction works of MU Gate to Lilong section of Imphal-Moreh highway and Koubru Leikha to Tendongyang section of Imphal-Mao highway which were terminated after a contractor submitted forged documents in the form of bank guarantee would be sanctioned any time soon.

At the moment, there is no question of issuing fresh sanction for construction of the two highway sections, according to information received from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

For construction of the two highway sections, MoRTH sanctioned a total amount of Rs 68.75 crore including 37.4 crore for Koubru Leikha-Tendong-yang section and Rs 30.75 crore for MU Gate- Lilong section.

In the tender process for construction of the two highway sections, M/S Ra-ghaba emerged as the lowest bidder and the firm was accordingly issued work order.

M/S Raghaba started the highway construction but it abandoned the same work shortly after.

Subsequently, the Government forfeited the bank guarantee amount. On further investigation, it turned out that the documents submitted by M/S Raghaba for bank guarantee were forged ones.

As the matter took the form of a scandal, MoRTH terminated construction works of both the highway sections.

According to information received from the ministry’s Guwahati regional office, due initiatives have been started to sanction the two terminated works anew but it would take time.

The amount sanctioned earlier was small and it does not match with the current rates.

There is a need to revise the estimates. As such, it would not be possible to re-sanction the two highway works any time soon, said the source.

Nonetheless, MoRTH sanctioned Rs five crore last year for special repairing of the Koubru Leikai-Tendongyang section.

However, there is no question of sanctioning any amount for special repairing of MU Gate to Lilong section of Imphal-Moreh highway at the moment, added the source.