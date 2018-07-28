After killing one 3 yrs back, man returns to kill another uncle

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 27: In a chilling and macabre incident, a man returned to shoot dead one uncle today after killing one and injuring another uncle three years back.

The killer identified as Khulem Jiten (41) s/o late Kendrajit of Naoremthong Khulem Leikai, Imphal West was arrested by police from JNIMS at around 7 pm today.

He is currently staying at the maternal home of his wife at Top Khongnangkhong, Imphal East.

At around 1.30 pm today, Jiten shot dead his uncle Khulem Tomba (54) s/o late Jugeshore at Langol Punshi Leikai, located adjacent to Langol Games Village, Zone-II.

Khulem Tomba and his assistant Thounaojam Biramangol were resting after having lunch at his Langol Punshi Leikai residence cum farm when Jiten came there alone.

“I was washing dishes when Jiten came inside and talked with his uncle. In the next moment, four/five gun shots were heard. As I rushed inside the house, I saw Tomba lying in a pool of blood and Jiten was seen leaving the place hurriedly”, Biramangol said.

One of the bullets which hit Tomba on the chin exited through the back of his head.

He also bore fatal bullet marks on other parts of his body.

A team of Lamphel Police came and inspected the spot. Soon after, Imphal West District Police launched intensive search operations in Lamphel and Langol areas to nab the killer.

Notably, Jiten shot two other uncles in the afternoon of June 30, 2015. While Khulem Priyobarta (55) survived the attack, Khulem Krishnamohon (50) succumbed to injuries on the next day.

Jiten was thrashing his own father Kendrajit when the two uncles living next door intervened. Kendrajit responded by shooting the two uncles.

After his arrest in connection with the killing of one uncle and injuring another, he has been facing a trial at the Sessions Court, Imphal West.

Jiten was out on bail when he shot dead his third uncle Tomba today. Tomba was the elder brother of Krishnamohon who was killed by Jiten three years back.

Tomba is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

After depositing the body of Tomba at RIMS morgue, a case has been registered at Lamphel police station.

In the meantime, police learnt that Jiten was undergoing medication for wounds at JNIMS.

Immediately, a police team led by Imphal West Commando OC P Achouba went there and arrested the killer.

Jiten came to JNIMS riding a Yamaha Ray scooter for medication after he sustained bullet injuries on the buttock and a left finger.