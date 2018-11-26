After record-equalling 6th gold, State Govt mulls befitting title for boxing legend

Imphal, Nov 25 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the State Gov-ernment will honour MC Mary Kom by conferring an appropriate title in recog-nition of her unprecedented feat of winning the sixth gold medal in the World Boxing Championship and her illus-trious career in the field. The title would be announced in a grand reception ceremony to be organised soon after her arrival in the State, he added.

The Chief Minister was speaking at BEG Sangai Fiesta, 2018 organised by Bu- siness Excellence Group as part of the Manipur Sangai Festival at Sangaithel Park today.

Stating that MC Mary Kom has done the State and the entire country proud, Biren Singh informed that the State Cabinet would discuss the matter of best- owing the title soon.

Informing that the new State Government is giving priority to enhancing irrigation system, the Chief Minister said that the concerned department would start imparting training/demonstration on mechanised farming in selected areas from December 2. On the other hand, works are in progress on war footing to complete Thoubal and Dolaithabi projects to provide irrigation to farmlands.

Biren said that the Central Government under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to provide safe drinking water to all the house- holds of the State. The detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 2600 crore forwarded by the State Govern- ment regarding the ambitious project had been recommended by the Union External Affairs Ministry and the Union Water Resources Ministry.

Maintaining that the Finance Committee of the Central Government had also given clearance to the project, N Biren Singh said that the project would be taken up with funds from the New Development Bank established by BRICS countries. The Chief Minister further conveyed that the Union Finance Ministry had also approved his proposal of increasing the State’s borrowing capacity from the open market for emergency purposes from Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore.

Saying that the objective of the new Government is to bring egalitarian development in the State and promote unity and oneness among the people, the Chief Minister said that Manipur Sangai Festival is no more a festival held at valley districts alone.

He said that Manipur Cherry Blossom cum Flower Festival organised at Mao had become a part of the Manipur Sangai Festival from this year onwards. It is a matter of delight that huge number of people including senior citizens from valley districts had participated in this year’s edition of the flower festival, he added.

Maintaining that Manipur is marching forward towards development with the coming of the new Government, the Chief Minister said that road conditions had improved considerably.

Imphal-Jiribam road and Khongshang-Tamenglong road which were in pitiable condition earlier are now blacktopped, he added.

Out of the seven women markets constructed at hill district headquarters, six markets had already been inaugurated, he said while adding that the remaining market would also be dedicated to the public soon.

Regarding connectivity, the Chief Minister stated that helicopter service is now going on in full swing and people have been enjoying direct flights between Imphal and Delhi since the past many months.

Hundreds of people are benefited under CMHT and Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat so far and electrification under Saubhagya scheme is also underway, the Chief Minister added.

Many school drop-out children are re-admitted under State Government’s ‘Lairik Tamhansi – No Child Left Behind’ scheme while the educated and skilled youths are provided assistance through Manipur StartUp and bank loans. On the other hand, Loktak Livelihood Mission had been introduced to enhance fish production as well, he added.

Regarding development works taken up at Sangaithel area, the Chief Minister said that blacktopping of road from Patsoi Lamkhai to Sangaithel is almost complete. A market-shed would also be constructed at the village for the convenience of the people soon, he added.

CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Manipur State Planning Board Deputy Chairman and Lamsang AC MLA S Rajen, MP K Bhabananda, MLAs Y Surchandra, N Indrajit, S Subhashchandra and L Susindro and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the occasion.

Colourful cultural programmes of different communities were also presented as part of the function.