Against liquor Bill

IMPHAL, Jul 20: Manipur People’s Party (MPP) has lashed out against the Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment) Bill 2018 which was tabled in the Monsoon Assembly session which began today.

Speaking to media persons at MPP office at Mapal Kangjeibung today, the party president Oinam Jugindro said that the Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment) Bill 2018 which was tabled in the Manipur Legislative Assembly today will bring immense negative impact to the society just for the supposed benefit of generating some revenues.

MPP does not agree with the logic that liquor brewing will increase the income of Manipur, he said.

Narrating the opium war of China, Jugindro claimed that the step will bring about an alcohol war in Manipur.

Manipur was declared a dry State with the introduction of the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act in 1991 during the time of RK Ranbir Singh and it has been so till date.

The stand MPP took back then has not changed even to this day, he added.

Instead of introducing such a Bill which can negatively affect the future generation of the State, the BJP led State Government can take up other steps to revive Manipur Spinning Mill at Loitang Khunou, Hundung Cement Factory at Ukhrul and Khansari Sugar Mill at Wangbal.

Apart from these, the Government can also take up steps to convert Jiribam bamboo chipping plant into a paper mill and can even construct and repair various dams and barrages and make them operational, Jugindro remarked. He explained that such ventures/initiatives would generate employment as well as bring in more revenue to the State than the practice of brewing alcohol.

MPP will stand tooth and nail against the Amendment Bill, he added.

On the other hand, local womenfolk staged a sit in protest at Uttarayan Theatre, Khurai against the Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment) Bill 2018.

Speaking to media persons during the protest which was organised by CADA and Nongpok Leingak Apunba Nupi Lup, the president of the Lup, Yumlembam Mema expressed desire for the Government to use its brain first and think about the raw materials from which it intends to brew alcohol before introducing such a Bill.

The State is importing rice (superfine) from outside because the rice produced locally is not enough to feed the people.

It is common knowledge that rice is used in brewing alcohol. So such an illogical Bill should not be introduced, she explained.

On the other hand, Nupi Samaj has announced that it will organise a mass rally tomorrow against the Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment) Bill 2018 and has appealed to the people, particularly the womenfolk to take part in the rally.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, Nupi Samaj president Thokchom Ramani said that the rally is being organised with the aim of saving the youth and the people of the State from the effect of alcohol and as a protest against the Bill which will reportedly be passed on July 23 in the Assembly.

If the Bill is passed, the womenfolk will launch a series of intense agitation and the Government will have to bear responsibility for any unwanted incidents which might occur, she warned.

Questioning why the Government has transformed the Monsoon Assembly session into permission session for free liquor sale, Ramani alleged that the reckless antics of the people in power in the name of democracy have completely ruined the society.

The people will never accept any permission for open sale of liquor, she warned.