Age Group and Inter-Dist Carrom Tourney Madhop, Robert enter last four round

IMPHAL, Sep 28 : M Madhop and Th Robert entered the last four round in the men’s group of the 26th State Level Age Group and Inter-District Carrom Tournament underway at NEMYODA, Sagolband today. M Madhop downed N Yaimasana 25-14 and 21-05 to enter the semi-final while Th Robert got the better of Taibangnganba 25-0, 15-20 and 24-21.

In other matches, Ch Arun downed Nonglen 250, 25-21 to enter the quarter final while A Amarjit edged out G Subash 19-25, 25-0, 18-05 to make it to the last 8 round. Dhaneshwar will meet M Sadananda in another quarter final match. In the junior boys prequarter final matches, James beat Sadananda 15-16, 205, 21-6, Lamyanba downed Albert 13-11, 13-17, 17-04, Y Sanjit beat Taibangnganba 19-13, 10-8 while Dhaneshore edged out Shushil 21-16, 21-13. In other matches M Mahesh blanked Parisana 19-04, 20-0, Atal Saikhom downed Y Rupesh 21-0, 22-0 while Kh Hrithik beat Boinao 9-21, 210, 16-10. Ksh Joseph beat L Sanjoy 15-8, 17-04 in another match. In the sub-junior boys semi-final Atal Saikhom downed Taibangnganba 1420, 21-04, 24-18 while M Mahesh got the better of H Sadananda 14-8, 24-18.