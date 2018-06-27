Agri Director assures

IMPHAL, Jun 26: Director of Agriculture Ph Rajendra has assured farmers of the State that there will not be any shortage of Urea this year.

He made the claim during a surprise visit to private Urea dealers in and around Kakching and Thoubal districts today.

Led by Additional Chief Secretary Letkhogin Haokip, a team of officials, including the Director, inspected the private Urea dealers as well as their godowns in and around the area.

Speaking to media persons, Ph Rajendra said that the trip has been organised under the directive of the Chief Minister and the Agriculture Minister in view of the constant problem of scarcity of fertilisers in the State every year.

Manipur requires around 15000 tonnes of urea every year but the Central Government usually supplies 20,000 tonnes to the State.

The amount given by the Central Government cannot be fully utilised nor is there any need to as 15,000 tonne is more than enough for the State, the Agriculture Director said and added that around 7,841.36 MT of Urea has been received till now for this year.

The Agriculture Department along with 36 other private firms/dealers import the fertilisers from Brahmaputra Valley Fertilisers Co Ltd located at Kamrup. He also explained that the private dealers were all recommended by the Government but the selection was made by the company itself.

As per the instruction of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the MRP of the fertilizers should be same across all the States which means the fertilisers cannot be sold above the MRP rate in any State. And if any defaulters are found, there are even certain Acts for taking up necessary action.

A 50 kg fertiliser bag is priced at Rs 298.47 but currently only 45 kg bags are being provided at the rate of Rs 266.80 per bag. Unfortunately, the price of fertilisers has not been maintained or controlled for a while and as such many complaints were received regarding sale of the fertilisers at around double or triple the original price, the Director explained and added that there are many reasons for this.

Rajendra said that the subsidy given by the Central Government covers only the Agriculture Department and not the private players.

Apart from this, transport charge and other unseen factors may be the reason behind the sale of fertilisers above MRP by private dealers, he opined. Rajendra explained that when selling the fertiliser at other districts from Imphal, the private dealers have to bear the costs.

As such, the Department is trying to take up steps to please all the parties after proper consultation with the CM and the Agriculture Minister and by informing the Ministry and the company as well.

Replying to a query, Rajendra said that selling above MRP is illegal but looking after the situation, it may be excused to an extent, though the Department would not allow sale of the fertilisers at more than double or triple the actual price.

As of now, there are no words regarding cancellation of dealership or lifting orders although the Department has discussed with many private dealers to ensure that the fertilisers are made available to the farmers at the original intended rate.

On the other hand, the Central Government has Mission Organic values and development since 2015-16 after recognising the North East region as an organic zone. Apart from this, there have been preparations to prohibit buying of fertilisers unless one possesses a soil health card, the Director said.

As such, the farmers need not buy excess quantities of fertiliser, the Director assured and urged the farmers to take only the amount which is necessary.

He also urged the dealers to refrain from selling the fertilisers at higher prices.

Replying to yet another query, Rajendra said that around 497 hectares of 1st paddy cropping were lost for Imphal West during the recent flood, 162 hectares in Thoubal and 40 hectares in Imphal East.

The loss for Bishnupur district is currently being calculated, he added.