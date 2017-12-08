Agri Minister inspects veterinary hospital at Moreh

TENGNOUPAL, Dec 7 (DIPR): Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal husbandry Minister V Hangkhanlian yesterday, paid a surprise visit to Sub- Divisional Veterinary Hospital, Moreh.

At the first instant of his visit, Minister Hangkhanlian expressed disappointment regarding the irregularities in the attendance of the officers and staff of the veterinary hospital.

Giving stern warning to the absentee-officers and staff to refrain from repeating such negligence of duty he also stated that necessary disciplinary action shall be contemplated if such issues persist in the future.

The Minister was accompanied by the Veterinary Director Dr H Chaoba Singh and Veterinary Joint Director ,Dr Ch Nandakishore. The Minister expressed his keen interest for the development of veterinary services in the border areas in connection with maintenance of public health and control of zoonotic diseases. He also expressed his desire for construction of an isolation and retaining facility of animal imported from the neighbouring countries.

The Minister further advised the Veterinary Director and the officers of the Department to avail alternative sources of fund from the Central Government under livestock health and diseases control.