Ahead of Loktak Numit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 21: An official team led by Manipur Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kongkham Robindro launched an awareness drive at the floating settlements of Loktak lake today, in light of the coming 23rd Loktak Numit which will be organised at Komlakhong Chingthi on October 24 under the theme ‘Save Loktak Our Life’.

As a part of the awareness drive which was organised by 23rd Loktak Numit Celebration Committee Komlakhong, wastebins and warm clothes were also distributed to the people living at the floating settlements.

The team led by the Deputy Speaker and comprising of Mayang Imphal Municipal Council Chairperson Thokchom Ito, BJP Mayang Imphal Mandal president Irom Rabi, local leaders and members of the celebration committee travelled from Komlakhong to Thanga by boats and spread the message for preserving the lake.

Speaking to media persons, K Robindro stressed on the importance of conserving the lake and explained that the programme has been planned taking into consideration the environment of the lake as well as the livelihood and welfare of the people who depend on the lake.

Loktak Numit Celebration Committee president Asem Premkumar said that Loktak lake is not the responsibility of only Bishnupur but also of Imphal West and Mayanglam A/C and as such, the event aims to deliver the message of unity to save the lake. He added that on October 24, the day of the celebration, various programmes like Khu In Chingba and musical concert featuring folk singer Lourembam Bedabati will be shown as well.