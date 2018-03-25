AHTA comes out strongly against charges of women vendors

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Mar 24 : The All Hunphun Tangs Association (AHTA) has strongly reacted against the allegations of the Ukhrul Town Women Vendors Association (Zaoranaosin Shim) that they were evicted and their makeshift stalls on the footpath dismantled by AHTA.

Speaking to the media today, president of AHTA Chonmi Raleng said that AHTA is a people’s organization of Ukhrul town and is working for the welfare of the people and is composed of 27 localities of Ukhrul town.

Chonmi Raleng said that it was the agenda of some individuals to create misunderstanding within the organization for their vested interest.

He said a joint meeting of AHTA, women vendors and TLL was held on March 16 and the details of AHTA’s plan to keep the town clean were deliberated upon.

To ease traffic congestion as well as to stop littering the road side, it was also decided to evict all the encroachers on the footpath, he said.

During the meeting the women vendors and others unanimously agreed to support the plans of AHTA to make Ukhrul town clean and hygienic.

It was with this understanding that AHTA volunteers launched a cleanliness drive on March 19 and dismantled the stalls constructed on the foot path.

Vice president of AHTA Dickson stated that they proposed three alternative sites for the temporary market sheds at Awontang, Wino Bazar and Kamphasom area.

AHTA also rubbished the claim that they submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to evict the women vendors.

He added that the eviction order was served by Ukhrul ADC in December last year to dismantle all the makeshift stalls that encroach on the foot path.

A joint meeting of AHTA, TLL and representatives of women vendors was convened by Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul Dr Harmit Singh Pahuja yesterday in his office chamber.

The DC asked them not to encroach on the foot path, as it causes traffic congestion and inconvenience the movement of pedestrians very much, said AHTA.

The DC also assured women vendor members that he will extend maximum support to arrange an alternative site for accommodating the displaced women vendors.