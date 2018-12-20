AICC comes to town with cry against Rafale deal

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 19: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary as well as MP, Gaurav Gogoi has claimed that the truth behind the Rafale scam will only come out after necessary investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

He made the statement during a press meet at Congress Bhawan today.

He said that the Congress party is firm in its stand that the Rafale case should be handled by JPC and not the Supreme Court as the Parliament is the supreme body in the country as per the Constitution.

Only a JPC will be able to bring justice in connection with the Rafale scandal, he claimed adding that it will also come to light how the deal was given to a private firm called Reliance Defence as an offset contract just before the PM’s trip to France.

He added that the SC’s verdict regarding a case concerning the Rafale deal as well as the Government’s admission that false facts were presented by the Government to the SC, is a serious offence. A CAG report regarding the Rafale deal is being drafted but it is yet to be submitted to the Parliament Accounts Committee (PAC) or to be brought out in the Parliament, Gogoi added. He alleged that the BJP is running hither and thither to cover up the Rafale scam and in the process, the party even tried to feed false information to the Supreme Court.