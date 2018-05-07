Aid for orphans

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 6: Lions Club of Imphal and Lions Club of Imphal Valley provided financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each to Huidrom Thoibi (12) and Huidrom Nganthoi (8), whose mother and younger brother were killed in a road accident while transporting her husband (the father of the two children) dead body from RIMS.

Notably, Thoibi and Nganthoi have been looked after and cared for, since the last few days, by the local clubs and womenfolk of Sekmai as they have no one left to look after them. The tragic incident occured on April 11 near Tengdongyang under Sekmai PS, Imphal West.

Speaking to media persons at the residence of the two children, senior Lion of Lions Club of Imphal Thoudam Imomacha conveyed that the monetary assistance given to the two children is part of the charitable work extended to the poor and weaker sections of the society by the Lions Club of Imphal and Lions Club of Imphal Valley since the last many years. He said that it is the right time to provide assistance to the two children.

Dr N Romi, vice president, Lions Club of Imphal Valley and N Nandeshore Singh, president, Lions Club of Imphal were among the many members of the two clubs/organizations.