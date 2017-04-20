AIFF coaching

IMPHAL, Apr 19: The All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) has given approval to 24 candidates to attend the AIFF ‘D’ License Course to be held at Imphal from May 17 to 21 on residential basis. The candidates should deposit a sum of Rs 5000 each to AMFA on or before May 10 to meet the organisational costs, etc, according to a statement.

The candidates recommended to attend the course are L Basanta Singh, L Thambal Singh, L Sanjib Singh, T Premchand Sharma, M Bijen Singh, L Akbar Singh, Kamei Langujga, B Harrish Sharma, M Chingsangkhomba, Th Naoton Singh, Th Bungo Singh, Th Shitaljit Singh, W Premjit Singh, W Suraj Singh, L Manitombi Singh, W Ajit Singh, Ak Mahesh (Bulu) Singh, N Nepolian Singh, H Anilkumar Singh, D Benjamin, W Roshan Singh, Seitinkhup Khongsai, Md Abdus Sattar and K James.

