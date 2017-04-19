AIFF workshop

IMPHAL, Apr 17: All India Football Federation will be conducting a one-day workshop at Guwahati (for the North-East Zone) on May 3, 2017 to clarify on the application process involved in Accreditation of Academies.
In a statement, the All Manipur Football Association asked all the interested academics and Non-I League/ 2nd Division clubs from the State to apply for attending the workshop on or before April 30, 2017.


