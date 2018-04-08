Air Asia direct flight to Delhi

Imphal, Apr 7 (DIPR): Air Asia has started direct flights between Imphal and Delhi from today. It will operate seven days a week and the daily scheduled arrival at Imphal is 12.25 pm and the departure schedule is 12.55 pm. The new development is an outcome of the North East Development Summit (NEDS) held from November 21 to 22 last year. The State Government and the private airlines company inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the two-day summit inaugurated by the President Ramnath Kovind at City Convention Centre, Imphal.

The MoU was signed under Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s initiative towards enhancing connectivity between Manipur and the rest of the country. The State Government has thanked the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for making the new development possible. Meanwhile the direct flight service was launched with great fanfare at Imphal International Airport today. The launch ceremony was graced by important officials of the airport along with Air Asia officials from Imphal.

SK Panigrahi, APD Airport Authority of India, Imphal International Airport, CISF Deputy Commandant KK Wangkhem were also present at the event.