Air-guns deposited

IMPHAL, Nov 15: After villagers of Khebuching where satellite radio transmitted fitted Amur Falcon ‘Manipur’ was killed deposited 10 air-guns with the village authority yesterday, villagers of neighbouring Wairangba village deposited seven more air-guns with the village authority today.

Notably, following the killing of ‘Manipur’, Forest Department launched an extensive awareness campaign on the importance of protecting Amur Falcons and other wild animals in Tamenglong and Noney districts.