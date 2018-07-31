IMPHAL, Jul 30: News discussion programme broadcast every day at the end of the 7.30 am news of AIR Imphal will be stopped from tomorrow.

In place of the news discussion programme, only the headlines of main news published in Imphal-based daily papers would be read out.

Moreover, the time slot given for the 7.30 am news would be shortened to 10 minutes from 15 minutes, according to an official source.