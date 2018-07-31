Airport authority informs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 30: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has reportedly informed the State Government regarding the problems/hindrances caused to the planes flying and landing in Imphal Tulihal Airport by the mobile towers and tall buildings which were constructed in the surrounding area of the airport without proper approval/permission from AAI.

According to a reliable source, the Regional Executive Director of AAI has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the State directing appropriate and immediate measures to remove the said towers and buildings.

The source pointed out that the AAI Regional Executive Director explained that the non stop construction of buildings and mobile towers in the surrounding area will one day render the runway of the airport completely useless.

It reminded that it is time for the State Government to regulate and monitor the high buildings and establishments within a 20 kilometre radius form the airport and clarified that no applications were filed regarding issuance of NOC from AAI regarding the said tall buildings and mobile towers.

The source mentioned that plans were initially made to fly in the planes from Imphal city side but the mobile towers present atop the numerous showrooms present near the airport rendered it completely useless.

On the other hand, AAI is also planning to contruct a new hangar and cargo complex for the airport, the source added.