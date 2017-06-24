Airs guns need to be banned to protect and conserve birds and animals : Shyamkumar

Jun 23 : Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar has said that he would propose a complete ban on air guns in the next Cabinet meeting in order to protect and preserve the rare birds and animals of the State including Sangai.

He made the statement at the inauguration of the State level stakeholder workshop for Management Planning of Keibul Lamjao National Park and Conservation of Sangai organised by the State Forest Department and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun at Imperial Hall, Classic Grande today.

Speaking as the chief guest, Shyamkumar assured to take up necessary measures to ban air guns, which are primarily used to hunt birds and animals, at the earliest.

He pointed out that the State Government would provide every possible support to the various Departments, organisations and NGOs trying to save and protect the birds and animals.

Shyamkumar stressed critical role played by the people living in the surrounding areas o Keibul Lamjao National park in the survival of Sangai and added that it is necessary to provide an alternative mode of livelihood for the people in order to preserve the rare birds and animals.

He further conveyed that the people of the State should work collectively in order to save Sangai and should not wait for other people or outsiders to do the job.

Addl Chief Secretary Sambhu Singh expressed belief that the intensified endeavour to save and preserve Sangai as well as all the rare and endangered birds and animals would be a great success. Dr Ruchi Badola, a scientist of Wildlife Institute of India, stressed on the importance of the people in the drive to save Sangai and expressed the need to spread awareness about the importance of preserving wildlife to the people living in the surrounding areas of Keibul Lamjao National Park.