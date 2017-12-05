AITA Super Series Bhusan Haobam, Biki Sagolshem advance into second round

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : The Under 16 AITA Super Series 2017 organised by Manipur Tennis Association under the supervision of All India Tennis Association began today at Officers Club’s Deko Turf Court, Lamphelpat.

The super series is participated by 51 players (30 boys and 21 girls) from across the States of India.

In the opening match of the series, Ankeet Gogai defeated Ernest Bora 6-3, 6-3 to move into the next round.

In the second match of the day, Nayana Tejaabwala beat Thokchom Neeraj in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

In the third match, Manipur’s Haobam Bhusan came back in the last two sets with 6-4, 6-2 points to advance into the second round after conceding the first set 2-6 to Harsha Parakumar.

In the fourth match, Akhil Indra Barhwal defeated Kanish Pandey 6-1, 6-1. In the next match, Jeet Dutta edged out Debashree Neelam by 6-1, 6-4 points.

In the next match Bharu defeated Golusupun 6-2, 7-5.

In the following match, Subhrat Mal got a walk over as Deshkumar Singh failed to show up. The next match saw Manana Mandal Tejaabwala outclassed Udai Jyoti Das 6-0, 6-0.

In the next match, Manipur’s Biki Sagolshem edged out Lestone Bhas 6-8, 6-8 to enter second round of the series.

In the next match, Minan Ravi defeated Lohit Reddy 6-2, 6-4.

In the following match, Mahesh Aribam of Manipur suffered 1-6, 2-6 defeat to Arjun Fargat.

In the next match Manav Shrikumar beat Yash Agrawal by 6-4, 6-1 points. In the following match, Rahul Panmei defeated Ashajit Senjam 6-2, 6-2 while Promit Bordoloi edged out Shankar Heishnam 6-1, 6-2 in the last match.

In the girls matches, Luxmi Gowda, Kritish Boro and Vaishnavi Adgar secured their first round wins while Khurshi Sahi was awarded a walk over after Anupama Bhager’s absence, to enter into the pre-quarter finals of the super series .

In the first match, Luxmi Gowda defeated Kurshi Ganeshwala 6-2, 6-3 while Kritish Boro beat Manipur’s Linda Laishram in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. In the last match Agu Yumnam lost 6-1, 6-1 to Vaishnavi Adgar.