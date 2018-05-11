AITA Super Series Bhusan, Rahul face defeat in semi-final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 10: Bushan Haobam and Rahul Joshua Pamei were defeated in their respective semi-final matches today of the ongoing AITA Super Series for U-16 boys and girls organised by Manipur Tennis Association under the aegis of All India Tennis Association at Officers’ Club Deco Turf Tennis Court, Lamphelpat.

Boys Singles semi-final

In the first semi-final, Aman Adil defeated Rahul Joshua Pamei in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) and cruised into the final while in the second semi-final match, Rashi Jalota got better off Bhusan Haobam in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) and moved into the final.

Girls Singles semi-final

In the semi-final, Simran Ahmed edged out Shatavisha Ghosh by 2-1 sets (4-6, 6-3, 7-5) to meet Ishika Chakma in the final match.

Girls Doubles final

Ishika Chakma and Shatavisha Ghosh clinched the Girls doubles title defeating the pair of Simran Ahmed and Shireen Ahmed in straight sets (6-2, 6-4)