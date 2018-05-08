AITA Super Series Bushan, Pamei, Shankar and Mahesh cruise into second round

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 7 : AITA Super Series for U-16 boys and girls organised by Manipur Tennis Association under the supervision of All India Tennis Association kick-started today at Officers’ Club’s Deco Turf Tennis Court, Lamphelpat featuring 32 boys and 17 girls from across India.

Local lads, Haobam Bushan, Heisnam Shankar and Aribam Mahesh defeated their respective opponents to enter into boys’ singles second round. Joshua Rahul Pamei got a walk over to move into the next round.

Y Agu cruised into the girls’s singles quarter finals while Laishram Linda crashed out of the series with a 1-6,1-6 loss to Ahamed Shimreen.

Boys’ Singles

Bushan Haobam who collected recently held U-14 AITA National Ranking Super Series boys’ singles title, today outlasted Arunesh Bora of Assam 6-0, 7-5 to move into next round while Heishnam Shanker got better of Wahengbam Gavin 6-2, 6-4 in an all Manipuri clash to move into second round. Aribam Mahesh also defeated Arib Usmani from West Bengal 6-2, 6-1 to advance into the second round.

On the other hand, Manipur’s Bhicky Sagolshem went down 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 to Nithis Baala Nalluswamy of Tamil Nadu while Neeraj Thokchom suffered first round exit after suffering a 0-6, 1-6 defeat in the hand of Amaan Adil Tezabwala of Maharashtra. Manipur’s Padmeshwar Wahengbam lost 0-6, 1-6 to Dhanush Patel of Gujarat while Lukram Paras went down 1-6, 0-6 to Suvrat Mall of Delhi to crash out of the tournament.

Kerala’s Ninaad Ravi defeated Gangapatnam of Meghalaya 6-2, 6-2 to advance into the second round. Tanish Nahata of Delhi also made his way into the next round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over West Bengal’s Anurag Kedia.

Arka Banerjee of West Bengal got a walk over as his opponent Ayushman Arjeria of Madhya Pradesh failed to show up for the match.

Kavin Karth of Tamil Nadu defeated Varun Golusupudi 6-2, 7-5 while Assam’s Medhanash Jain beat Tushar Paul 6-1,6-0 in another match.

Siddharth Malik of Haryana beat Ghosh Rounik of West Bengal 6-2, 7-6 (3) to move into second round while Anchit Gogoi of Assam also made it through to the second round with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Nanda Bighnesh.

Rishi Jalota of Chandigarh also saw off Ayaana Tezabwala of Maharastra 6-3, 6-0 in the last match to cruise into the second round.

Girls’ Singles

Y Agu of Manipur cruised into last 8 round off a walk over as Srujana Rayarala failed to turn up. In the next match, Ashley Gilby of Telangana beat West Bengal’s Prisha Bhattacharya 6-1, 6-1 to move into quarter final while Shatavisa Ghosh of West Bengal beat Manipur’s Ngasepam Sheetal 6-0, 6-1.

Ishika Chakma of Assam and Ishita Singh also rolled into quarter finals enjoying walk overs while Delhi’s Ivana Singh beat Gayatri Ghosh 6-1, 6-2 to complete quarter final line up.

Boy’s Doubles

The pair of Arunesh Bora and Siddharth Malik beat Gavin Wahengbam and Shankar Heishnam 6-4, 6-2 to move into the quarter finals in the first match while Amaan Adil and Ayaan Tezabwala notched up a 6-3, 6-0 win over Manipuri pair, Aribam Mahesh and Padmeshwar Wahengbam.

Suvrat Mall and Tanish Nahata also outlasted the pair of Bhicky Sagolshem and Thokchom Neeraj 6-1, 6-1 points to storm into the last 8 round.

Rahul Pamei and Bushan Haobam also booked 8 round berth with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Arka and Anurag.