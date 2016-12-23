AITA U-12 and U-14 Super Series Nithis-O’Brien pair claims U-12 boys’ doubles title

IMPHAL, Dec 22: Nithis Nallasamy-Wyatt O’Brien pair pipped Keshav Goel-Rohan Patel pair to claim the U-12 (boys’ doubles) Super Series title today.

The day also saw Sidhi Khandelwal of Gujarat and Mekhala Manna of West Bengal entering the final of U-12 girls. Sidhi Khandelwal beat Kristi Boro of Assam 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) in the semifinal while Mekhala Manna outplayed Sweta Samanta of WB 6-3, 6-0 in another semifinal match.

At the same time, Anchit Gogoi of Assam set up title clash against Wyatt O’Brien of West Bengal in the U-12 boys singles. Anchit beat Nithis Nallusamy of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 1-6, 6-0 in the semifinal today while Wyatt O’Brien beat Rounak Ghosh of West Bengal 6-1, 6-7, 6-2 in the second semifinal.

In the U-14 boys singles semifinal, Udit Gogoi of Assam beat Kritanta Sarma of Assam 6-1, 6-2 to enter the final.

In the second semifinal encounter, Nikhil Niranjan of Karnataka notched an easy 6-3, 6-2 win over Anurag Kedia of West Bengal.

In the first U-14 girls singles semifinal, Siddhi Khandelwal of Gujarat outclassed Sweta Samanta of West Bengal 6-1, 6-2. The second semifinal saw Mekhalla Manna of West Bengal registering an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over Yashawini Narala of Telangana to enter the final.

The pair of Nikhil Niranjan-Udit Gogoi beat Krish Waghani-Kritanta Sarma duo in the U-14 boys doubles semifinal today. At the same time, Mahesh Aribam-Gorav S pair of Manipur lost to Assamese pair Hrykpe Borah-Kritanta Sarma 6-0, 6-0 in another semifinal encounter.

In the U-14 girls double first semifinal, Siddhi Khandelwal (Gujarat) and Khushi Sharma (Maharastra) pair beat Kristi Boro (Assam) and Swarnali Ghosh (WB) pair 6-3, 6-3.

At the same time, West Bengal pair of Mekhala Manna and Sweta Samanta defeated Telangana duo of Prapurna Veda Raju and Y Narala 6-0, 6-1 to enter the final.