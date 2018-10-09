AITA U-14 Championship Series gets underway

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 8 : AITA U-14 Championship Series being organised by Manipur Tennis Association under the supervision of All India Tennis Association kicked off today at Tennis Court of Officers’ Club, Lamphelpat. 10 boys and 20 girls will be competing for top honours at this championship series.

In the girls pre-quarter final match staged today, Yumnam Thoibi got the better of her State mate MNC Sanarembi by 3-0 sets (6-4, 7-6, 10-2) while the second pre-quarter final match of the same category saw Agu Yumnam beat GA Sanayai Sharma 6-3, 6-1 to advance into the last 8 round.

In the quarter final staged today, Tanishqa Patar overcame Adrika Rajkumari 6-0, 6-2 in an all Assam clash to seal a place in the semi-final.

In the first clash of boys singles competition, S Ashwajit of Manipur defeated Assam’s Das Baibhar 6-1, 6-1 before a 6-2 6-3 win against Maharashtra’s Christ Karpe to seal the last 8 round berth.

In another clash of round of 32, Gavin Wahengbam who is representing Karnataka pulled off a 7-5, 6-1 win over Manipur’s Lukram Paras. Gavin Wahengbam also sealed the quarter final berth with a 6-0, 6-0 win over West Bengal’s Bishwas Biparsh in the second round.

Karnataka’s G Subramanain beat Keisham Riyo of Manipur 6-0, 6-2 before losing to Antariksh Tamuly of Assam in straight sets (1-6, 0-6) in the pre-quarter final clash.

Andhra Pradesh’s B Himnish Reddy secured a 6-3, 6-1 win over Assam’s Jisnwanga Baruah to seal the last 16 round berth of the competition.

Harshad Borah of Assam who got a bye also sealed the last 8 round berth with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Assam’s Neil Mahanta.

Rohan Nimish Patel who enjoyed a bye, also carved out a 2-6, 6-3, 11-9 win over Manipur’s Shankar Heishnam to seal the last 8 round berth.

Manipur’s Neeraj Thokchom sealed a 6-1, 6-1 win over Assam’s Burogohain Aman to book the quarter final berth while Rajiv Thongbam got the better of Barkataki of Assam by 7-6 (9-7), 6-0 sets to move into the last 8 round.