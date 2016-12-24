"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
AITA’s U-12, U-14 Super Series ends

IMPHAL, Dec 23: Nikhil Niranjan of Karnataka outplayed Udit Gogoi of Assam 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the U-14 boys singles of AITA U-14 Super Series today.
Anchit Gogoi of Assam claimed the U-12 boys singles title after pipping Wyatt O’Brien of West Bengal 6-0, 6-1 in the final today.
Mekhala Manna of West Bengal notched a 6-2, 6-3 win over Siddhi Khandelwal of Gujarat to claim the U-12 girls singles title.
Mekhala Manna also exhibited a superb performance as she claimed the U-14 girls singles title defeating Siddhi Khandelwal 6-3, 6-2.
The West Bengal pair of Mekhala Manna and Samanta Sam claimed the U-14 doubles girls’ title defeating the pair of Siddhi Khandelwal (Gujarat) and Kushi Sharma of Maharastra 6-2, 6-4.

