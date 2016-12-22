AITA’s U-12, U-14 Super Series Nithis-O’Brien, Keshav-Rohan pairs enter final

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Nithis Nallasamy -Wyatt O’Brien pair and Keshav Goel-Rohan Patel pair entered the final of the U-12 (boys’ doubles) Super Series by defeating their respective opponents today.

Nithis Nallasamy -Wyatt O’Brien duo pipped Dhruv Kolagatla-Bushan Howbam pair 6-1, 6-2 while Keshav Goel-Rohan Patel pair beat Arya Bhatacharya-Bhicky Sagolsem pair 7-5, 2-6 (11-9) in the semifinal matches today.

At the same time, Kristi Boro, Siddhi Khandelwal, Sweta Samanta and Mekhala Manna advanced to the U-12 girls semifinals after defeating their respective opponents today.

Nithis Nallusamy, Anchit Gogoi, Rounak Ghosh and Wyatt O’Brien also cruised into the semifinal round of the U-12 boys’ singles.

In the U-14 girls’ singles, Siddhi Khandelwal, Sweta Samanta, Yashaswini Narala and Mekhala Manna booked their semifinals berth.

Udit Gogoi, Kritanta Sarma, Anurag Kedia and Nikhil Niranjan notched wins against their respective rivals to enter the semifinal of the U-14 boys’ singles.

At the same time, Nikhil Niranjan-Udit Gogoi pair, Krish Waghani-Anurag Kedia duo, Mahesh Aribam-Gorav Sougrakpam pair and Ayaan Borthakur-Andy Thaosen duo also entered the semifinal of the U-14 boys doubles.

Mekhala Manna-Sweta Samanta pair, Prapurna Veda Raju-Yashaswini Narala pair, Siddhi Khandelwal-Khushi Sharma pair and Kristi Boro-Swarnali Gosh pair also cruised into the semifinal round of the U-14 girls’ doubles.