Ajay Huidrom shoots gold in Trap Shooting Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 29 : Ajay Huidrom of Imphal West District Rifle Association (IWDRA) bagged a gold medal in the Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting Championship for Individual men at the Trap Shooting Competition organised by Manipur Rifle Association at BSF Camp, Koirengei which concluded today.

Ajay Huidrom won the gold with a total score of 35 points (15+20) while Kh Ratankumar of IEDRA shot 14+19 points to grab the silver. Adarsh Lairenjam of IWDRA clinch the bronze with (17+16) points.

IWDRA’s Ajay Huidrom (35 points), Adarsh Lairenjam (33 points) and Aaryaman Lairenjam (31 points) were able to finish first, second and third in the same competition for junior men. Salam Premila of IWDRA clinched a gold medal in the Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting Championship for Individual Women with a score of 3+2 points while K Sarat scored 7+0 points to claim the veteran men individual Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting Championship title.