AJSA, JOA wish local favourite Babysana

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Jul 17: All Jiribam Sports Association (AJSA) and Jiribam Olympic Association have conveyed warm wishes to local favourite Th Babysana Devi who is going to represent India as a member of National U-17 women’s team in BRICS U-17 Football Tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa which will kick off Wednesday.

Th Babysana, the under the 17 player, who plays as a mid-fielder is among four selected from Manipur to be part of the U-17 National Women’s Football Team. She also played as a member of Team India in the AFC U 17 tournament in China last year.

Babysana is daughter of Th Arun Singh and Th Ranjita Devi of Jiribam bazar.

BRICS is a special group of 5 growing economies- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

India will play against South Africa in the opening match on Wednesday, July 18. India will later play against Russia, Brazil and China on July 19, 21, 22 respectively.

The first ever BRICS U 17 was played in Goa, from the October 5 to 15, 2016 which saw Brazil finishing as champions while South Africa emerged runners-up.