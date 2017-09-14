AKSA emerge champions of Bishnupur I-Div League

Imphal, Sep 13: AKSA Kwakta were crowned the league champions of the 4th Bishnupur District H Pishak Memorial First Division Football League 2017 organised by District Sports Association, Bishnupur which concluded today at Bishnupur Mini Stadium.

In the last league match, AKSA, Kwakta edged out UKCCL, Oinam by a margin of two goals to nil to secure the top place of the league table. AKSA are promoted to the district’s super division league.

Being a decisive match for both teams, the two sides started cautiously and none of them easily opened up in the first half. Bikramjit of UKCCL received a yellow in the 33rd minute followed by his team-mate Dayananda in the 38th minute while Boboi of AKSA was also yellow carded in the 42nd minute. The first-half of the match ended goalless with both teams unable find the net.

After a barren first half, the two teams entered the field with more purpose in the second half. Tk John of AKSA was yellow-carded in the 58th minute while trying to pressurise UKCCL. Three minutes later, Khup breached the defence line of UKCCL to cash in the first goal of the match. AKSA did not slacken to sustain dominance and in hurry Md Alias was yellow carded in the 62nd minute.

UKKCL also tried their best to level the match but was helpless. The match ended 2-0 as Samir Khan of AKSA found the net during the additional time to clinch the league title.