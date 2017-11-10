Be alert: AMUCO on plots to disintegrate State

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 9: The 10th foundation day of the Singjamei to Lilong United Clubs’ Organisation (SLUCO) was celebrated today at Asem Leikai Development Club hall, Kakwa.



Ph Deban, president of AMUCO; K Santosh Lu-wang, president of SLUCO and the organisation’s advisers W Gonendro, N Tomba and Thokchom Dilip attended the function as presidium members.

Speaking at the occasion, Ph Deban said that Manipur is besieged with many problems. Local youth clubs and Meira Paibis have been in the forefront to tackle and resolve many local problems as well as complex issues of the State. They also play immense roles in bringing development and welfare of the people.

However, the Govt or political parties have no plans to promote or boost the morale of the leaders, Deban said.

AMUCO has taken initiatives to form unified organi- sations of different clubs at different places and work closely with them. These organisations have streng- thened and enabled AMUCO to face many challenges confronting the State, he said.

AMUCO’s activities started after opening a relief camp at Heijigang Keithel in the aftermath of 1992-93 communal violence. It also played an important part to contain the violence in collaboration with local youth clubs and Meira paibis.

It also organised one of the largest rallies in the entire South East Asia on August 4, 1997 after sensing that the peace talk between the NSCN-IM and GoI may disturb the territorial integrity of Manipur, Deban said. AMUCO, in collaboration with local clubs and Meira paibis, also took a pre-emptive measure not to target any community during the June 2001 protest, he said.

Deban further said that it is now the time for the people (local clubs, meira paibis) to remain alert about the outcome of any move to disintegrate the State.

SLUCO is conglomerate of 65 youth clubs from Singjamei to Lilong. New office bearers of the organisation were elected during the programme.